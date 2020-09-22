1/1
Alma Singerhoff
1943 - 2020
Alma Singerhoff

Clarksville - Alma Louise (Mace) Singerhoff, age 77, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

No services are planned, per Alma's wishes.

Alma entered into this life on July 27, 1943 in Fonde, KY to the late Clyde and Ethel McCulley Mace. After high school, she began employment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Criminal Fingerprint Classifier. She met her husband, Bill, whom was in the United States Army in Washington, D.C. They married on February 2, 1962 in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Singerhoff was proof corrections officer at Jostens where she later retired.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Lynn Singerhoff and brother, Lyle Mace.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, William Singerhoff, daughter; Kimberly Singerhoff and one granddaughter; Keara Dawn Singerhoff.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
