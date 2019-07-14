|
|
Amalie Canby
Clarksville - Amalie Anna Canby, age 87, of Clarksville passed away July 12, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Father Julian Ivemere and Father David Kennedy officiating.
The Canby family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with a Prayer Service following at 6 p.m. Then again 11 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Amalie entered this life on September 7, 1931, in Ausburg, Germany. She was a homemaker whom enjoyed cooking. She was a philanthropist and a member of St. Michael The Archangel Church.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Bernard Lee Canby.
Survivors include her son, Leon (Sandy) Conrad, Bernard Canby Jr., Richard (Katherine) Canby; daughters, Shirley Hughes and Doris Valine; eight grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Richard Canby and Ernie Valine.
Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 14, 2019