Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Amalie Canby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amalie Canby


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amalie Canby Obituary
Amalie Canby

Clarksville - Amalie Anna Canby, age 87, of Clarksville passed away July 12, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Father Julian Ivemere and Father David Kennedy officiating.

The Canby family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with a Prayer Service following at 6 p.m. Then again 11 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Amalie entered this life on September 7, 1931, in Ausburg, Germany. She was a homemaker whom enjoyed cooking. She was a philanthropist and a member of St. Michael The Archangel Church.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Bernard Lee Canby.

Survivors include her son, Leon (Sandy) Conrad, Bernard Canby Jr., Richard (Katherine) Canby; daughters, Shirley Hughes and Doris Valine; eight grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Richard Canby and Ernie Valine.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now