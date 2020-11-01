Amber Young
Clarksville - Amber Young, 39 of Clarksville passed away on October 31, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel. The Young family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Amber was born on August 18, 1981, in Clarksville, TN; daughter of William Hinton and Dena Evers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Hinton, and brother Shane Hinton.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Young; mother, Dena (Richard) Evers; sisters, Leslie Appling and Janice Evers.
Pallbearers will be James Garland, David Griffey, Zach Betland, Randy Young, Eddie Traylor, Wesley Bryant.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com