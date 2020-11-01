1/1
Amber Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amber Young

Clarksville - Amber Young, 39 of Clarksville passed away on October 31, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel. The Young family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.

Amber was born on August 18, 1981, in Clarksville, TN; daughter of William Hinton and Dena Evers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Hinton, and brother Shane Hinton.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Young; mother, Dena (Richard) Evers; sisters, Leslie Appling and Janice Evers.

Pallbearers will be James Garland, David Griffey, Zach Betland, Randy Young, Eddie Traylor, Wesley Bryant.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved