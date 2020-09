Or Copy this URL to Share

Ambrea Hexamer



Ambrea Nacole Hexamer, 30 passed away on Friday 9/18/2020. She is survived by her two kids Kylee Kate Griffin 10 years old from Texas and one son Jack Reed Hexamer newly born from Clarksville, TN. She was the daughter of Shantal Hutchinson and has one sister Melissa Harley Thorn of CT, one brother Shane Hexamer of Clarksville, TN services will be held privately by family.









