Andrew Seawell
Adams - Andrew Bryan Seawell, age 48 of Adams, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Andrew was born on January 31, 1972. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and enjoyed old cars.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Edward Seawell.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Jenny Seawell; daughters, Serra and Sophia Seawell; mother, Diane Baldock and her husband, John; brother, Damon Seawell; father and mother in-law, Rick and Cheryl Brocato; brother in-law, David Brocato and his wife, Jessica; sister in-law, Alison Blades and her husband, Casey; one niece and three nephews.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020