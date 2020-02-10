Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Seawell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Seawell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Seawell Obituary
Andrew Seawell

Adams - Andrew Bryan Seawell, age 48 of Adams, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Andrew was born on January 31, 1972. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and enjoyed old cars.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Edward Seawell.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Jenny Seawell; daughters, Serra and Sophia Seawell; mother, Diane Baldock and her husband, John; brother, Damon Seawell; father and mother in-law, Rick and Cheryl Brocato; brother in-law, David Brocato and his wife, Jessica; sister in-law, Alison Blades and her husband, Casey; one niece and three nephews.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now