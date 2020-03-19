Services
Anfinettie Bazzell Obituary
Anfinettie Bazzell

Clarksville -

Anfinettie L. Bazzell, age 89, of Clarksville passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Byron Dumas officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Anfinettie entered into this life on August 8, 1930, in Knoxville, TN to the late Ted and Anna Belle Lensgraf. She retired from Clarksville Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Bazzell.

Survivors include her son, Brent Bazzell; granddaughter, Brandi Bazzell, and great-grandson, Aiden Stefko.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
