Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel Bell Collins


2003 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angel Bell Collins Obituary
Angel Bell Collins

Clarksville, TN - Angel Bell Collins, age 15, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.

Angel was born November 20, 2003, in Clarksville, TN, to Tom Collins and Victoria Davis Little.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 2, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

In addition to her parents, Angel is survived by her stepfather, Erik Little; three brothers, Ryan Collins, Jonathan Kemp, and Garrett Little; and three sisters, Alexis (Jonathan) Gaddis, Madeline Little, and Savannah Little.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now