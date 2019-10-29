|
Angel Bell Collins
Clarksville, TN - Angel Bell Collins, age 15, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
Angel was born November 20, 2003, in Clarksville, TN, to Tom Collins and Victoria Davis Little.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 2, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to her parents, Angel is survived by her stepfather, Erik Little; three brothers, Ryan Collins, Jonathan Kemp, and Garrett Little; and three sisters, Alexis (Jonathan) Gaddis, Madeline Little, and Savannah Little.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019