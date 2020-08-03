Anitia "Ms. Ann" Jones Davie
Clarksville - Anitia "Ms. Ann" Jones Davie, age 86 of Clarksville, went to be with her lord and Savior, Saturday August 1, 2020.
Ms. Ann was born January 18, 1934 in Crofton, KY to the late Thomas Lawrence Jones and Exie Long. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters and one grandchild, Winston Thomas Davie.
Ms. Ann is survived by her sons, Montgomery D. (Lu Ellen) Davie Jr., William C. (Fay) Davie; daughter, Jennifer (Deon) Byrd; grandchildren, Callie Ann Cook, Montgomery Davie III, Rebecca Davie Byrd and Battle Byrd; great grandchildren, Ryder Cook, Case Cook, Clayton Cook, and Trip Cook.
Ms. Ann was a big supporter of the Montgomery County Public Library and was a member of the Friends of the Library. She was also a member of Little West Fork Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer for 60 years.
A celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2 PM at West Fork Baptist Church with Dr. Kim Allen officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4-7 PM and Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 1-2 PM at Little West Fork Baptist Church. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little West Fork Baptist Church, 201 Britton Springs Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
