1/
Ann Alley
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Alley

Adams - Ann Evans Alley, age 90, of Adams, passed away on August 15, 2020, at her residence.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Ann entered into this life on February 7, 1930, to the late Otis and Loretta Smith Evans in Clarksville, TN. Ann graduated from Austin Peay State University with a master's degree in history and later became a historical archivist at the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, TN where she stayed for over twenty years. Ann loved to research TN History and Genealogy.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Robert Howard Alley; son, William Robert Alley.

Survivors include her son, James Evans Alley (Melody); grandchildren, Charity Alley Nuckolls (David); James Evans Alley II; John Loyd Alley (Taylor); great-grandchildren; David Tyler Nuckolls; William Nuckolls; Doc James, and Denver Rose Alley.

Online condolences may be made to Ann's family at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved