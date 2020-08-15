Ann Alley
Adams - Ann Evans Alley, age 90, of Adams, passed away on August 15, 2020, at her residence.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Ann entered into this life on February 7, 1930, to the late Otis and Loretta Smith Evans in Clarksville, TN. Ann graduated from Austin Peay State University with a master's degree in history and later became a historical archivist at the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, TN where she stayed for over twenty years. Ann loved to research TN History and Genealogy.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Robert Howard Alley; son, William Robert Alley.
Survivors include her son, James Evans Alley (Melody); grandchildren, Charity Alley Nuckolls (David); James Evans Alley II; John Loyd Alley (Taylor); great-grandchildren; David Tyler Nuckolls; William Nuckolls; Doc James, and Denver Rose Alley.
