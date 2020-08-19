Ann Evans Alley
Adams - Ann Evans Alley, age 90, of Adams, passed away on August 15, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends are welcomed to attend for a graveside service. Services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Port Royal United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Ann entered into this life on February 7, 1930 to the late Otis and Loretta Smith Evans in Clarksville, TN. Ann graduated from Austin Peay State University with a master's degree in history and later became a historical archivist at the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, TN where she stayed for over twenty years. Ann loved to research TN History and Genealogy.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Robert Howard Alley, and son, William Robert Alley.
Survivors include her son, James Evans Alley (Melody); grandchildren, Charity Alley Nuckolls (David); James Evans Alley II; John Loyd Alley (Taylor); great grandchildren; David Tyler Nuckolls; William Nuckolls; Doc James, and Denver Rose Alley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Port Royal United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jane Johnson, 2989 Hwy 76, Adams, TN, 37010.
