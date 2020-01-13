|
Ann Groves
Clarksville - Ann L. Groves, 72, of Clarksville passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her residence. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Rock Spring Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Fambrough. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Ann entered into this life on April 24, 1947, in Montgomery County to the late Grafton and Blanche Browning Groves. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include her brother, Paul Dean Groves. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020