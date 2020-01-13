Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Rock Spring Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Groves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Groves Obituary
Ann Groves

Clarksville - Ann L. Groves, 72, of Clarksville passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her residence. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Rock Spring Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Fambrough. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Ann entered into this life on April 24, 1947, in Montgomery County to the late Grafton and Blanche Browning Groves. She was a Baptist.

Survivors include her brother, Paul Dean Groves. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now