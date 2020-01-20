|
Ann Lane Landers
Clarksville - Ann Lane Landers, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 from complications of COPD.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. James Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Ms. Landers was born May 8, 1935 in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of Bryan and Avis Lane. Ms. Landers was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rev. John Landers, and son, Danny Landers, sister, Fern Lane Hillis, and brother, Ralph Lane. She retired from Civil Service at Fort Campbell March 31, 2005 and was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Lesa Landers of Clarksville, Teresa Landers (Brian) Cundiff of Fredericksburg, VA, Tina Landers (Greg) Robinette of Bowling Green, OH. Daughter-in-law, Catherine Landers. Eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Many nieces/nephews, cousins and a host of Landers relatives.
