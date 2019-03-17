Ann Schroeder



Clarksville - Ann Manners Schroeder, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home.



Ann entered into this life on March 8, 1941 in Woodlawn, TN, to the late George Irvin Manners, and Effie Austin Manners. She was a 1959 graduate of Woodlawn High school, a member of Hilldale Baptist Church, and retired from Clarksville Housing Authority.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Schroeder; granddaughter, Caroline Schroeder, three brothers, and two sisters.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Owen Schroeder, Jr.; sons, Owen "Woody" (Michelle) Schroeder III, and Troy (Erin) Schroeder; grandchildren, Morgan (Kyle) Meador, Hayley (Dylan) Jackson, and Emily Dacey Schroeder; brother, Charles Ray (Brenda) Manners, and sisters, Dorothy Northfleet Eldridge, Betty Ezekiel, and Beulah Hayner.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilldale Baptist Church Family Life Center. Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com.



Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019