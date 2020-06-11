Anna Belle Lyle
Clarksville - Age 89, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home. She was born April 30, 1931 in Cunningham, Tn. to Sam Lyle, Sr. and Nannie Moody Lyle. She was educated in the Montgomey Co. Schools. Anna relocated to Louisville, Ky. where she was employed by VA Hospital. After retirement she returned to Clarksville. She was preceded in death by parents, siblings, Mary Lyle Perkins, James Lyle, Sr., Marable Lyle, Henry Lyle & Freddy Lyle, She is survived by siblings, Emma Adkins, David(Frances) Lyle, Robert(Ella Ruth) Lyle, Sam, Jr.,( Leona) Lyle, Lela Weaver & Bertha (Robert) Deary a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 11-12 with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
