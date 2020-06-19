Anna Saxon Wendell
Anna Saxon Wendell, 97, daughter of Dr. John Davis and Sara Connor Saxon, due to natural causes left this life in skilled nursing at White Oak Manor in Waxhaw, North Carolina on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 7:10 PM. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 23, 1922. Anna resided in Clarksville, Tennessee from 1956 to 1990 where she was a highly reputed private piano teacher. She also taught music in the public school system in Hopkinsville, Kentucky for many years while living in Clarksville. She and two of her children are alumni of Austin Peay State University. She moved to and resided in Fairfield, Iowa for 28 years. An accomplished pianist and organist, Anna became passionate about rescuing the pipe organ from the former Barhydt Chapel in Fairfield when she saw it was about to be lost. She initiated and spearheaded the fundraising for the successful effort to save it. The organ is now located in the Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts in Fairfield with a replacement value of over $1 million. She also was a singer. She participated as a soprano and fundraised tirelessly for the non-profit organization Cantus Angelicus Choral Society, founded and directed by her eldest son, Robert, enabling them to accept an invitation to perform in an international choir festival and tour in Europe. She moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in December of 2018 where she was under Robert's care. She was the oldest of twelve children and is survived by five. She leaves behind her sons, Robert Paul, Jr., John David and wife, Ananka Kahlmeyer, William Thomas and wife, Shirley Ditchfield, and daughter, Ruth Wendell Metheny and husband, Gary, along with her five grandchildren, Rachael, John, and Kimberly Wendell, Chandra Metheny, and Akila Metheny Mabe and husband, Alex. She was the most nurturing mother imaginable. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebration of her life will occur at a future date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, are requested. Address: 500-B Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206, (704) 376-1785 www.secondharvestmetrolina.org
Anna Saxon Wendell, 97, daughter of Dr. John Davis and Sara Connor Saxon, due to natural causes left this life in skilled nursing at White Oak Manor in Waxhaw, North Carolina on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 7:10 PM. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 23, 1922. Anna resided in Clarksville, Tennessee from 1956 to 1990 where she was a highly reputed private piano teacher. She also taught music in the public school system in Hopkinsville, Kentucky for many years while living in Clarksville. She and two of her children are alumni of Austin Peay State University. She moved to and resided in Fairfield, Iowa for 28 years. An accomplished pianist and organist, Anna became passionate about rescuing the pipe organ from the former Barhydt Chapel in Fairfield when she saw it was about to be lost. She initiated and spearheaded the fundraising for the successful effort to save it. The organ is now located in the Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts in Fairfield with a replacement value of over $1 million. She also was a singer. She participated as a soprano and fundraised tirelessly for the non-profit organization Cantus Angelicus Choral Society, founded and directed by her eldest son, Robert, enabling them to accept an invitation to perform in an international choir festival and tour in Europe. She moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in December of 2018 where she was under Robert's care. She was the oldest of twelve children and is survived by five. She leaves behind her sons, Robert Paul, Jr., John David and wife, Ananka Kahlmeyer, William Thomas and wife, Shirley Ditchfield, and daughter, Ruth Wendell Metheny and husband, Gary, along with her five grandchildren, Rachael, John, and Kimberly Wendell, Chandra Metheny, and Akila Metheny Mabe and husband, Alex. She was the most nurturing mother imaginable. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebration of her life will occur at a future date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, are requested. Address: 500-B Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206, (704) 376-1785 www.secondharvestmetrolina.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.