Anna Williams
Anna Williams

Clarksville - Anna Dawson Williams, Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 11, 2020, at age 47. She grew up in Mountain City, TN but later moved to Kingsport, TN graduating from Sullivan South High School in 1991. Anna attended and earned a B.S. degree from ETSU and later earned an A.S. degree in cardiology from N.E. State Tech resulting in her becoming a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist (RCIS).

She worked as an RCIS in the cardiology labs in two hospitals in Sarasota, FL prior to returning to Tennessee to serve as an RCIS for Gateway Hospital (Clarksville) and Vanderbilt Medical Center (Nashville). In addition, she also served as an RCIS instructor and mentor/monitor for a local Nashville technical school.

Anna was preceded in death by her grandfather Zane L. Dawson, grandparents Edna and Robert Patterson, father-in-law Bill Williams, Sr. and several uncles and aunts.

Survivors include her husband Bill Williams, children Jamie and Billy Williams, and grandson Jamison Williams. Her parents Pat and Keith Dawson, brother Lance Dawson (Jennifer), nieces Zoe and Keena Dawson, nephews Zane and Zach Dawson, Grandmother Jean Dawson, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the recent COVID virus, the family will be receiving friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral home. Followed by a short memorial service at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson. There are no graveside services. A "Celebration of Life" will be held, later in the Kingsport, TN area.

Online Condolences may be made at Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
