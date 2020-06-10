Anne Cunningham Ross
Anne Cunningham "Lannie" Ross, 73, died at 5:15 a.m. at her home on Circle Drive on Sunday, June 7, 2020 following a long illness.

A private graveside service will be held at Grace Chapel Cemetery in Clarksville, TN with the Reverends Alice Nichols and Robert Clarke officiating. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

A native of Clarksville, TN she was born on July 12, 1946, the daughter of the late James Chapman Cunningham and Anne Rudolph Cunningham. She attended Clarksville High School.

Lannie graduated from Vanderbilt University and was a member of Pi Beta Phi fraternity. She also attended Vanderbilt-in-France in Aix-en-France. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, History and Literature Club, Shakespeare Club, Pennyroyal Arts Council, Town and Country Garden Club, and Book Worms Anonymous.

Survivors include her husband: Dr. Charles Ross; two sons: Dr. John Danforth Ross and his wife, Elizabeth Childers Ross of Nashville, TN and Dr. James Chapman Ross and his wife, Dr. Camilla Ross of Cambridge, MA; her sister: Cornelia Mitchell and her husband, John Mitchell of Clarksville, TN; and four grandchildren: Gracey Anne Ross and Marcus Danforth Ross of Nashville, TN and William Christensen Ross and Arthur Laulund Ross of Cambridge, MA.

Memorial contributions may be made to GraceWorks and Grace Kindergarten of Grace Episcopal Church in Hopkinsville, KY.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
