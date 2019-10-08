|
Anne Mann
Clarksville - Anne Mae Mann, age 71, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Phillip Hinton officiating. Burial will follow at Needmore Church of Christ Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Anne entered this life on August 19, 1948 in Stewart County, TN. She was a member of Needmore Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Bromley.
She is survived by her mother, Polly Waynick; brother, Harry (Nelda) Bromley; stepsisters, Ann Waynick, Patty King, and Faye Waynick; aunts, Robbie Jackson and Louise Jackson.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Needmore Church of Christ or Dotsonville Church of Christ.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019