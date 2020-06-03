Annie Darden
Annie Darden

Clarksville - Annie Lee Darden, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Rev. David Mackens officiating. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery.

Annie's family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Annie entered into this life on January 12, 1939 in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the oldest of seven children of the late James Lester Bryant and Dorothy Bellamy Bryant. Annie was a retired Teachers Aide with the Ft. Campbell School System and enjoyed many years of working with the children there. She was a very artistic lady and spent much of her spare time sewing and crafting among other artsy endeavors she enjoyed. Finally, Annie always looked for a good yard sale to shop.

Annie is survived by her husband of over 56 years, Robert Wesley Darden; her siblings, Larry W. Bryant and wife Joyce, Gayle Bumpus and husband Mike, and sister-in-law, Linda Sue Howell and husband Jim. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James E. "Sonny" Bryant, Betty Joyce Osborne, and twins Donald and Ronald Bryant.

Pallbearers will be Scotty Bryant, Chris Cook, Johnny Shephard, Mark Hodges, Kevin Osborne and Josh Osborne.

Condolences may be made to Annie's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

