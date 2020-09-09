Annie Juanita Yarbrough
Clarksville - Juanita Greene Yarbrough, age 80, of Clarksville, passed away September 7, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
Juanita was born August 26, 1940 in Clarksville, TN to the late Lloyd Greene and Laura Parker Greene. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Yarbrough and her sister Alice Conatser.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Jeff) Yarbrough, Eric (Kaila) Yarbrough; Niece Lorie Perry; one grandchild, Jacob (Cassie) Warren and two great grandchildren, Naomi and Miriam Warren.
Juanita was a long-time member and Sunday school teacher at First Canaan Baptist Church. She dearly loved her children, grandchild and great grandchildren who all called her "Gigi", she was very beloved by them as well. She loved gardening and watching hummingbirds and finches. She also loved to travel and sold and collected antique furniture with her late husband whom she adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/
.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.