Annie Lee Blakley
Clarksville - Annie Lee Blakley passed away at her home in North Carolina on May 29th, 2019.
Mrs. Blakley was born September 28th, 1941 to parents Kenneth and Thomaseen Hughes of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by husband Paul K. Blakley to whom she was married for 44 years.
Annie worked civil service at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky for 30 years before retiring from Blanchfield Army Hospital. She spent her retirement years puttering in her garden, traveling to spend time with her grandchildren and children, and enjoying her yearly family reunion in Arkansas.
Annie is survived by her children Jeffrey Blakley of Florence, Alabama; Randall (Jean) Blakley of Forest City, North Carolina; and Sandra (William) Burton of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her grandchildren Nicole and Derek Burton of Colorado Springs; and brothers Bill and Shorty Hughes of Palestine,Texas; Roland and Jimmy Hughes of Gurdon, Arkansas and sisters Shirley Williams, Fran Graves and Vera Daugherty of Gurdon, Arkansas.
A memorial service will be held at Resthaven in Clarksville, Tennessee on June 29th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the or the .
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 26, 2019