Anthony Jefferson
Palmyra - Anthony Jefferson, 67, of Palmyra passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Duke officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 am until the hour of service Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Anthony served in the United States Army as an Army Staff Sergeant. He was employed by Trane for 19 years and served as the minister of United Pentecostal Church International. He was also a member of Heartland Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Young Suk Jefferson, brother, Frank Jefferson and sister, Maleta Apogo.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019