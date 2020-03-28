Resources
Clarksville - Anthony Craig Pardue age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 27 2020, at Tennova Heathcare.

Craig was born June 25, 1959 in Clarksville, TN, to the late Robert Pardue and Barbara Hall Aldridge. He is preceded in death by his father.

A private family service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Barbara Aldridge; and two sons, Ryan Pardue and Robert Pardue.

Pallbearers will be Ted Underwwod, Danny Craiger, John Smith and Robert Pardue.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931)645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
