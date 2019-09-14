|
Anthony "Tony" Smith
Clarksville -
Anthony Jerome "Tony" Smith, age 78, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died on 9-11-19 at Tennova HealthCare. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, September 15, 3:00 P.M ; visitation Saturday, September 14, 3-7 P.M. and Sunday, September 15, 1:00 until time of service at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville with nephew, Rev. Dr. Brandon F. Austin officiating. Burial will follow at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.
Tony was born on June 20, 1941, to the late Leslie Irving Smith and Marie Sykes Smith. He was retired from Ingersoll Rand, formerly known as the Trane Company, having worked there for 40 years. He was a member of the St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church since 1971, having served as a Sunday School Superintendent, financial secretary, and active choir member for many years.
He was active in his retirement years, volunteering as a member at the Montgomery County Historical Society. He was also a member of the Louisville-Nashville Historical Society, and an avid history buff. He enjoyed riding trains and travelling. He also loved gospel music quartets and even sang in a group at one time.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Austin, and brother-in-law, Billy Austin; niece and her husband, Darla & Kenny Lawson; nephew, Brandon Austin; great niece, Neely Lawson; and great-nephew, Billy Jack Lawson, and Tony's loving cat, Frisky.
A special "thank you" to his caregivers, Makalla, Lajuana, Darla, and Samantha who were very attentive to his needs in the last 3 years and Tennessee Quality Home Health nurses and aides.
Pallbearers will be: Kenny Lawson, Billy Jack Lawson, Darrell Smith, Albert Martinez, Robert Harris, Phillip Chambers, Brandon Chambers, and Mike Jerles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2201 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN 37040 or donation of choice.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019