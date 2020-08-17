1/1
Antonio Rogers
1980 - 2020
{ "" }
Antonio Rogers

Clarksville - Age 40 born 5/11/80 in Clarksville, Tn. He departed this life on 8/10/20 at Tennova Healthcare. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife Krystal Merriweather, mother Kathy Merriweather, father George lee Rogers, sisters, Shakira Ellis and Shannon Bertresse, brothers, Terrance Johnson, Nicholas Clower, George Lee Rogers, and Rashad Thompson. Visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 5-7pm. Funeral Thursday, 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral
02:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 17, 2020
Never be forgotten, rest in peace Big Dog...
Gloria Johnson
Friend
August 17, 2020
Rest in peace Big Dogg you will never be forgotten, we love you! Greenwood 4 Life! Mr.and Mrs. Antonio M. Johnson.
Antonio M. Johnson
Friend
August 15, 2020
You will be missed Big Dog.
Bridget Gaouette
Friend
