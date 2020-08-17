Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonio Rogers



Clarksville - Age 40 born 5/11/80 in Clarksville, Tn. He departed this life on 8/10/20 at Tennova Healthcare. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife Krystal Merriweather, mother Kathy Merriweather, father George lee Rogers, sisters, Shakira Ellis and Shannon Bertresse, brothers, Terrance Johnson, Nicholas Clower, George Lee Rogers, and Rashad Thompson. Visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 5-7pm. Funeral Thursday, 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home









