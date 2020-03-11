Services
Clarksville - Beloved mother and daughter, age 42, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence. April was born September 28, 1977 in Germany to the David Lynn Williams and the late Charlene Patty Williams. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Tammy Ruth Williams, Elizabeth Kay Williams, and Sheila Lynn Williams. April is survived by son, Jon Michael Hammons; father, David Lynn Williams; sister, Melissa Ann Tyson, of Clarksville; uncle, John Franklin of Clarksville; aunts, Lois Curiton of Oak Ridge, TN, Susie Martin, Barbara Ann Gutierrez, and Lisa Franklin of Knoxville, TN, and Teresa Franklin of Knoxville, TN; nieces, LeeAnn Tyson, and Alisa Tyson; and several cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Bridges Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Carl Elliott, Jr. at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will then process to Bell's Campground Cemetery for interment. Pallbearers will be Marcos Gutierrez, David Seay, Kenny Hicks, Lawrence Mellon, Tommy Rose and Jeff Cummings.
