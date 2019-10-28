Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie M. Parker Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Archie M. Parker Ii Obituary
Archie M. Parker II

Clarksville - Archie M. Parker II, age 37, died Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Willie J. Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Lil Archie will lie in state at Greater Missionary Baptist Church on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Lil Archie entered this life on January 11, 1982, in Maryland. He was a member of Greater Missionary Baptist Church, and a graduate of Kenwood High school's first graduating class, in 2000.

He is preceded in death by his father SFC (Ret) Archie M. Parker.

Survivors include his mother, Cynthia Simpson Parker, siblings, Arica M (Curtis) Williams, and Jarvis J. Frazier; girlfriend Kaleen Delozier.

Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now