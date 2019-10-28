|
Archie M. Parker II
Clarksville - Archie M. Parker II, age 37, died Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Willie J. Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Lil Archie will lie in state at Greater Missionary Baptist Church on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Lil Archie entered this life on January 11, 1982, in Maryland. He was a member of Greater Missionary Baptist Church, and a graduate of Kenwood High school's first graduating class, in 2000.
He is preceded in death by his father SFC (Ret) Archie M. Parker.
Survivors include his mother, Cynthia Simpson Parker, siblings, Arica M (Curtis) Williams, and Jarvis J. Frazier; girlfriend Kaleen Delozier.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019