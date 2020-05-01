|
Ardella Neumann
Clarksville - Ardella Darlene Neumann age 93 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Clarksville. She was born May 7, 1926 in Cherokee, Iowa, the oldest daughter of the late Leonard Winfield Cochran and Ardella May Chase Cochran. Ardella is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Wilbert Henry George Neumann who passed in 1997, as well as her sister Wilma Belle Porter of Cherokee, Iowa who passed in 2019. Ardella was a homemaker who also assisted at the school at Fort Campbell. And later in life she worked as a greeter at Walmart, a job she held until age 91. She is a member of Grace Nazarene Church and had been active at the Senior Citizens Center. She is survived by sons, Danny Worrell Neumann (Ruth) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; David Alan Neumann (Audrey) of Smyrna, TN; and Paul Eugene Neumann (Trudy) of Lindora, PA; and a daughter, Teresa Dianne Holloway (Benny) of Lebanon, MO. She also is survived by eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6th at 10:30 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville, TN. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Clarksville, TN. If you would like to send an online condolence to the family, you may visit the funeral home website at https://www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2020