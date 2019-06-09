Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
More Obituaries for Ariah Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ariah Jai Kirkland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ariah Jai Kirkland Obituary
Ariah Jai Kirkland

Clarksville - Thursday, June 6, 2019. Survived by parents, Aaron & Precious Kirkland, maternal grandparents, Michael & Katherine Miller, paternal grandparents, Robert & Karyl Kirkland, aunts uncles and other relatives. Visitation for little Ariah Jai will be Today, June 9, 2019, 3-5 with service to follow at Hooker Funeral Home 723 Franklin St. Interment Monday in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers please send encouragement cards in care of Hooker Funeral Home. 931-645-6435.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 9, 2019
