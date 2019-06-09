|
Ariah Jai Kirkland
Clarksville - Thursday, June 6, 2019. Survived by parents, Aaron & Precious Kirkland, maternal grandparents, Michael & Katherine Miller, paternal grandparents, Robert & Karyl Kirkland, aunts uncles and other relatives. Visitation for little Ariah Jai will be Today, June 9, 2019, 3-5 with service to follow at Hooker Funeral Home 723 Franklin St. Interment Monday in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers please send encouragement cards in care of Hooker Funeral Home. 931-645-6435.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 9, 2019