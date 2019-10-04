Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fifth Ward Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Fifth Ward Baptist Church
Arnita Coleman Obituary
Arnita Coleman

Formerly of Clarksville - Age 55, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born June 22, 1964 in Hopkinsville, Ky. She was a graduate of Montgomery Central H S. and APSU with her BS and Masters in Accounting. She was employed with Wilmington Trust of Newark, Pa. where she resided for several years. She was preceded in death by her father James Coleman. She is survived by mother, Bessie White Leavelle, brother, Thomas Coleman, Washington State, nephew Landon, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11-2:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Fifth Ward Baptist Church. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
