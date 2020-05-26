Resources
Arthur Wayne Neblett

Arthur Wayne Neblett Obituary
Arthur Wayne Neblett

Clarksville - Arthur Wayne Neblett, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

Wayne was born June 10, 1946 in Montgomery County, TN to the late John Thomas Neblett and Louise Bumpus Neblett. He is preceded in death by both parents and brothers, Vernon and Warren Neblett.

Wayne retired from Trane, and was a National Guardsman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Mitchell Allen and Dr. Michael West officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM till hour of service.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Valerie Neblett; daughter, Lori Waller (Shane) Adams; granddaughters, Kyndall and Addyson.

Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleypoarchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 26 to May 28, 2020
