Artie ManningClarksville - Arthur Edgar Manning Jr., "Artie / Coach Manning / Mr. Artie" went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, October 7th, 2020 after a heroic two-year battle with cancer.Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Cal Hampton officiating.He was born in Clarksville, Tennessee on February 27th, 1948 to Arthur Edgar Manning Sr. and Elizabeth Carney Manning.His father lost his life in 1951 as POW in the Korean Conflict and, his mother later married Pastor Ben Binkley. Artie's mother passed away in 1984. Ben and his wife Dee Binkley were at Artie's side to comfort him in his final days.Artie lost his wife Bobbie Leigh Manning in 2014.He is survived by his 3 children: Francie Tierney (Wes), Lindsey De Jesus (Omar) and Drayton Hughes. He has three beautiful grandchildren Carson Quintard, Cruz De Jesus, and Emma Tierney. He was cared for by all the children and his good friend Jennifer Rudolph.Artie left a huge impact on not only the Clarksville community but many of the lives within the community. He did this through his kindness, friendship, and leadership that he brought with him to every conversation and interaction he had throughout the day.He graduated Sewanee Military Academy (now St. Andrews - Sewanee School) in 1966. He was awarded the SAS Service Award in 2019 for his involvement in the "Last Cadet Statue" project that now stands in front of Quintard Hall on the former SMA campus. The statue is there to commemorate Sewanee Military Academy, and the hands on the statue were molded from Artie's hands.He went on to graduate from Austin Peay State University with a both a bachelor's and master's degree in Education. He was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and was involved in recolonizing the group in recent years and also served as Chapter Advisor.Artie had a servant's heart and worked many places in Clarksville including Acme Boot Company, Orgain Building Supply, the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County. While working for the Gas and Water department he developed Gas and Water University. This program gave workers a chance to learn more about the department and even came with a graduation ceremony, rings, pictures and more. He also developed a training program with D2 Energy that has been implemented throughout the state that has taught critical information on water conservation and improved water quality for Tennesseans. He taught architecture and drafting at Clarksville High School where he was also a coach.Artie was instrumental in raising the bar for TSSAA wrestling in not only Clarksville but the entire state of Tennessee. He helped Clarksville High School make transitions with more than 9 head coaches and he was a driving force to hire Coach Jeff Jordan that led Clarksville High to a State Duals Championship and a Traditional State Championship in 2000. He organized and raised funds to build a wrestling building at Clarksville High that was later named in his honor. Artie received his green jacket signifying his membership into the Tennessee Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He retired from wrestling in 2014 after dedicating over 50 years to the sport. Many of the current coaches in the area are there because Artie asked/told them to be there.During Clarksville High's 2020 homecoming game on October 2nd his children accepted his award for being inducted into the Clarksville High School Coaching Hall of Fame.He was an important person to a lot of people. When asked what he would like to be remembered for he said:I just want people to say, "Artie Manning was my friend".In lieu of flowers the family has requested that you make donations to two of his favorite places:Clarksville High School Wrestling:The Takedown Club151 Richview Rd.Clarksville, TN 37043Sewanee Military Academy and St. Andrew's-Sewanee School