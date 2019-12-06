|
|
Aubrey Patterson
Indian Mound - Aubrey Cleveland Patterson, 85 of Indian Mound passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Erin. Aubrey was born in Montgomery County, TN on January 7, 1934 son of the late Grover Cleveland Patterson and Lillie Davidson Patterson. He served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Exxon-Mobile Oil Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Patterson, Martha Donahue, Geneva Georgie, and Earl Patterson. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence Patterson of Olivet, MI; sisters, Thelma Petrochko of Woodlawn, TN and Janet Richardson of Indian Mound, TN. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Petrochko Cemetery, 2375 Patterson Road, Woodlawn, TN with Bro. David Steppee officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019