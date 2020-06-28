Audrey Burkhart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Burkhart

Clarksville - Audrey Gayle Burkhart, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Spring Meadows Health Care Center. She was a lifetime resident of Woodlawn and always called it "God's Country."

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Wilee's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Audrey entered into this life on August 29, 1937, in Woodlawn, TN, to the late Floyd and Mattie Lou Bowers Morrow. Audrey was a member of 180 Church, and she was active at Cumberland Youth Church Camp. She was also the first woman bus driver to be employed by CMCSS.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Burkhart; son, Franklin Burkhart, Jr., and son-in-law, Ronnie Bowers.

Survivors include her children, Anthony "Tony" Burkhart, Gayle Burkhart Bowers, and daughter-by-choice, Jennie Lander Alveti; grandchildren, William Lee Wagner, Jerry Dillon Burkhart, Franklin Jacob Burkhart, and four great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Mike Phillips, Terry Bowers, Wayne Reynolds, Todd Hughes, Mike Miller, Roger Crow, Sr., Roger Crow, Jr., Mike Bowers, and Kenny Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland Youth Church Camp.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved