Audrey Burkhart
Clarksville - Audrey Gayle Burkhart, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Spring Meadows Health Care Center. She was a lifetime resident of Woodlawn and always called it "God's Country."
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Wilee's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Audrey entered into this life on August 29, 1937, in Woodlawn, TN, to the late Floyd and Mattie Lou Bowers Morrow. Audrey was a member of 180 Church, and she was active at Cumberland Youth Church Camp. She was also the first woman bus driver to be employed by CMCSS.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Burkhart; son, Franklin Burkhart, Jr., and son-in-law, Ronnie Bowers.
Survivors include her children, Anthony "Tony" Burkhart, Gayle Burkhart Bowers, and daughter-by-choice, Jennie Lander Alveti; grandchildren, William Lee Wagner, Jerry Dillon Burkhart, Franklin Jacob Burkhart, and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Phillips, Terry Bowers, Wayne Reynolds, Todd Hughes, Mike Miller, Roger Crow, Sr., Roger Crow, Jr., Mike Bowers, and Kenny Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland Youth Church Camp.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Clarksville - Audrey Gayle Burkhart, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Spring Meadows Health Care Center. She was a lifetime resident of Woodlawn and always called it "God's Country."
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Wilee's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Audrey entered into this life on August 29, 1937, in Woodlawn, TN, to the late Floyd and Mattie Lou Bowers Morrow. Audrey was a member of 180 Church, and she was active at Cumberland Youth Church Camp. She was also the first woman bus driver to be employed by CMCSS.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Burkhart; son, Franklin Burkhart, Jr., and son-in-law, Ronnie Bowers.
Survivors include her children, Anthony "Tony" Burkhart, Gayle Burkhart Bowers, and daughter-by-choice, Jennie Lander Alveti; grandchildren, William Lee Wagner, Jerry Dillon Burkhart, Franklin Jacob Burkhart, and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Phillips, Terry Bowers, Wayne Reynolds, Todd Hughes, Mike Miller, Roger Crow, Sr., Roger Crow, Jr., Mike Bowers, and Kenny Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland Youth Church Camp.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.