Audrey Dell Lee
Clarksville - Audrey Dell Lee age 82, of Clarksville TN passed March 25, 2020 at her residence.
Private family celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Baggett Cemetery.
Audrey entered this life on September 11, 1937 in Hackberry, TN, to the late James and Elena Belle Jackson. She was a member of Grace Church of Nazarene and retired from Winn-Dixie after 30 plus years. Audrey loved cooking for her family and friends, had a heart for others, and enjoyed spending her time with grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Troyce Edward Lee; son, Harold Edward Lee, and granddaughter, Dondee Lee. Audrey is also preceded in death by her loving dog, Tulip.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Lehman, Sherry (John) Neblett, Brenda (Larry) Tate, and daughter by love, Joy Kay Butts; grandchildren, Brandon Butts, Brittnye Scogin, Benji Tate, Tiffany Gray and Shannon Lee; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Baggett Cemetery Fund at F&M Bank through Rebecca Ashworth.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020