Austin Peay VI



Clarksville - Austin Peay VI, 87, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.



A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery.



The family will receive friends 4-7p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 and 12-1:30p.m. Sunday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Austin was born January 26, 1932 in Montgomery County Tennessee. He was the son of the late Austin Peay V and Martha Orgain Peay Evans and Ross I. Evans.



Austin is preceded in death by his wife Betty Peay and mother of his children Barbara Peay.



Survivors include his children, Austin Peay VII and Marty (Grant) Shaw; grandson, Landon Austin Shaw; brother, John H. (Patsy) Peay; children by marriage, James Anderson and Paul Anderson. A special thanks to his caregiver Mary Newton.



Austin was self-employed and involved in farming and real estate development. He graduated from Austin Peay State University and was a Baptist.



He was an avid reader and loved all types of history. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and politics. Known for his quick wit and smile, he made friends easily and was an expert story teller. Over the years he developed a following for his famous "hot slaw" while making Bar-B-Que for catered events and for fun.



He seldom turned down an opportunity to help others. He enjoyed spending time volunteering and providing assistance to the Cumberland Baptist Disaster Relief.



Pallbearers will be Evans Peay, Frank Peay, Grant Shaw, Landon Shaw, Larry Lyle, Tad Bourne ad Mark McCutchen.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cumberland Baptist Disaster Relief P.O. Box 3837 Clarksville, TN 37043-0837 or a charity of your choosing.



Condolences can be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle from June 29 to June 30, 2019