Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bailey Stacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bailey "Peter" Stacker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bailey "Peter" Stacker Obituary
Bailey "Peter" Stacker

Clarksville - Age 80, passed away March 31, 2019. Survived by children, Ramon (Ray) Ervin, Dover, Tn. Dina Howard, Trevor & Joshua Dycus all of Clarksville, siblings, Shirley Aydelotte, Darlen, Fontany, Walter (Kathy) Stacker, Clarksville, Tn. & Ralph Herring, Middletown, OH. 6 grandchildren a host of other friends & relatives. Visitation Saturday 2-6 at funeral home. Funeral Sunday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Evergreen Church Cemetery Indian Mound, Tn. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now