Bailey "Peter" Stacker
Clarksville - Age 80, passed away March 31, 2019. Survived by children, Ramon (Ray) Ervin, Dover, Tn. Dina Howard, Trevor & Joshua Dycus all of Clarksville, siblings, Shirley Aydelotte, Darlen, Fontany, Walter (Kathy) Stacker, Clarksville, Tn. & Ralph Herring, Middletown, OH. 6 grandchildren a host of other friends & relatives. Visitation Saturday 2-6 at funeral home. Funeral Sunday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Evergreen Church Cemetery Indian Mound, Tn. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019