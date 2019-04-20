Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Barbara Ann Davis Obituary
Barbara Ann Davis

Clarksville - Barbara Ann Ussery Davis, age 86, of Clarksville, entered eternal life on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A celebration of her life will take place Monday, April 22, 2019, at 4:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dr. Steve Louder officiating. Interment will be at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Davis was a lifelong member of Antioch United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and MamMa. She was past President of the Christian Women's Club and the Farm Bureau Women's Club, where she was involved with Ag in the Classroom. Barbara volunteered at the Smith-Trahern Mansion, Customs House Museum, and Historic Collinsville.

Barbara was born August 30, 1932, in Montgomery County, TN, daughter of the late Vernon and Sarah Ussery. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Polk Johnson Davis, Jr.; and one son, Randall Polk Davis.

She is survived by one son, Richard Vernon (Carmela J.) Davis; four grandchildren, Jaime (Donnie) Shockley, Jason (Mandy) Davis, Jenny (Brandon) Savage, and Tara (Michael) Morey; five great grandchildren, Dylan Shockley, Vivian Shockley, Felix Davis, Dominic Davis, and Clara Savage; two brothers, Vernon "Smitty" Ussery, Jr. and Laurin Ussery; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Richard V. Davis, Jason R. Davis, Donnie Shockley, Brandon Savage, Michael Morey, and David Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon Ussery, Jr. and Laurin Ussery.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Barbara's fight with dementia, please make memorial contributions to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902; or to the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Robert Mills, 451 Fentress Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
