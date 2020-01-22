|
|
Barbara Ann Hamilton
Clarksville - Barbara Ann Hamilton, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Barbara was born June 10, 1936, in Columbus, OH, to the late Albert Garner and Leona Freeman Garner.
She was a retired LPN. Mrs. Hamilton was a member of New Providence United Methodist Church, Friends in Faith, Clarksville Women's Club, and various bridge clubs.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, January 25, at 2:00 PM, at New Providence United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jodi McBryant officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church. Interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West will take place at a later date.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 34 years, Lyle Hamilton; two sons, Rick Roscoe of Dayton, OH and Eric Roscoe of Beavercreek, OH; daughter, Stephanie (Tommy) Frye of Shreveport, LA; sister, Ginny Hunter of Mooresville, NC; three grandchildren, Caleb Allen, Avery Allen, and Shelby (Brad) Leon, all of Shreveport, LA; two great grandchildren, Caley Allen and Kaine Allen; and the father of her children, Richard (Louise) Roscoe of Beavercreek, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the General Fund, c/o New Providence United Methodist Church, 1317 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020