Barbara Anne Logan
Clarksville - Barbara Anne Logan, age 87, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Signature Healthcare.
Barbara was born December 31, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Herbert Wilkins and Doris Swan Wheeler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Joseph Logan.
Mrs. Logan was a bookkeeper for Stanford University and an Order of the Eastern Star member. She was a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 3:00 PM, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Meghan Ryan officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Fredric Logan and Bret Wayne (Patti) Logan, both of Clarksville; brother, Stacey (Glenice) Henell of Sunnyvale, CA; and five grandchildren, Krista Logan, Laura Logan, Maxwell Logan, James Logan, and John Logan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star of Tennessee, 2153 Highway 411, Venore, TN 37885.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019