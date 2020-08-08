Barbara Gossett
Clarksville - Barbara Stancil Gossett, "Bobbie", age 80, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Bobbie entered this life April 28, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Roland Stancil and Ruth Roe. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, was a member of The United Methodist Women's Organization and worked for Urban Ministries for over thirty years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dennis Gossett, Sr.; son, Richard Lee Gossett, and grandson, Christopher Gossett.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Henry (Peggy) Gossett Jr., of Virginia, Robert Allen (Daphne) Gossett, of Clarksville, TN, and Theresa Marie Gossett (Doug, Jr.) Latham, of Cadiz, Ky. Bobbie is also survived by nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Urban Ministries.
