Barbara Hambly
Barbara Hambly

Clarksville - Barbara Ruth Hambly, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital. Barbara was born on March 3, 1943 in Blue Ridge Summit, PA to the late Paul and Eva Gladhill. Barbara was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an excellent cook. Barbara attended the Church of God for over 35 years and served her church as the director of the daycare center for 5 years. She also sold Avon for over 30 years and was a member of the President's club multiple times. Left to cherish Barbara's memory is her husband of 59 years, Ernest Hambly of Clarksville, TN; four daughters, Tina McLaughin (Brian) of NC, Judy Schutte (John) of Yulm, WA, Carla Mills (Keith) of Greenbrier, TN and Kelly Dennis (Joey) of OK. She is also survived by two brothers, Sunny and Timmy Gladhill, both of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; 3 sisters, Katherine Borne, Marty Gladhill and Laura Toms all of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Nancy Gladhill. Visitation for Mrs. Hambly will be held at Gateway Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. till 6:00 P.M. The service will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M; with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Jack Evans will be officiating. Interment will follow immediately after service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Leaf-Chronicle

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
