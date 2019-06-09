|
Barbara Helen Johnson
Clarksville, TN - Barbara Helen Johnson, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Ahava Healthcare.
Barbara was born October 22, 1929, in Leonard, MN, to the late Frederick Agaton Rhen and Ellen Sarah McCrehin. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Rodney Holland; second husband, Wayne Robert Johnson; and son, Mark Wayne Holland.
Barbara was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Mesa, AZ.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 10, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, June 10, from 8:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Roscoe (Barbara) Rhen; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Holland; four grandchildren, Wayne (Heather) Holland, Kristina Wells, Jessica Holland, and Caitlyn Holland; and eight great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 9, 2019