Clarksville - Age 85 of Clarksville passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Viewing Sunday, August 9, 2020 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Concord Memorial Gardens.



Barbara Ella Johnson was born on August 4, 1934 in a little town in Lexington called Coletown. She was the third child of Nancy and William Jackson. Her husband Ret. SGM William E. Johnson, parents and siblings Betty Mae and Benjamin preceded her in death.



She retired after 17 years of employment with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service at Fort Campbell, Ky. She was very proud of the fact that hard work allowed her to achieve the title of Food Activities Manager. She was the first woman to ever achieve that title. She was a faithful member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Barbara was featured in the in the July 2000-2001 edition of Marquis Who's Who of American Women. She was a member of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, a three term City Council Member being the first Black person to ever be "elected" to a seat on the council in Clarksville. Her last term she was appointed as Mayor Pro Team and was once again the first Black person to be hold that title. She was presented with a key to the city. She also served on numerous other committees for the city. Board Chair for the Transportation Committee and the President's Advisory Council for Austin Peay State University. She was the past President of the Clarksville Branch of the National Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and also served as assistant secretary. She was instrumental in changing the name of Hwy 79 to Martin Luther King Blvd, building of the Green Way and had a park named after her…Barbara E. Johnson park. She was a past President for the Senior Women Aux of Cumberland River South Kentucky Middle Tennessee Baptist District Association and a member of the Phyllis Wheatley Club.



She leaves to cherish her loving memories children, Liz (Clifford) Kelker, Marietta, GA, William (Rita) Johnson, Clarksville, TN and Jeannie McShan ( Paul Douglas); 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



