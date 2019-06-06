|
|
Barbara Jones
Clarksville - Barbara Louise Jones age 74 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was born May 12, 1944 in Stewart, TN the daughter of the late Clarence and Eva Largent Kentner. Barbara had worked for many years in adult education both with the Montgomery County School System and later with Workforce Essentials. She enjoyed square dancing, playing BINGO, watching and feeding birds. Barbara is survived by her daughter Donna Watson (Danny) of Clarksville; and her son Anthony Jones (Sylvie) of Cunningham, TN. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Charles "Tom" Kentner and two sisters Callie Elizabeth Bush and Alberta Jean Sykes. Memorial Services for Barbara will be conducted on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Forest Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Sonny Kim officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from June 6 to June 7, 2019