Barbara Papke Dotson
Barbara Papke Dotson

Clarksville - Barbara Papke Dotson of Clarksville passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday, September 4, 2020. Barbara entered into this life on November 25, 1943 in Clarksville, TN to parents Carl Legate and Faye Bryant Henry. She is survived by her son Derek Dotson; Grandchildren Lauren Fourtina and Danny Dotson; Brother Mike (Crystal) Papke; and Nephew Anthony Papke; and special family friend Beverley Byard.

Barbara retired from First Federal Savings & Loan after more than 30 years, where she met many lifelong friends. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She was especially known for her chicken and dumplings and for always trying and sharing new recipes.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, Barbara did not wish to have a service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Caris Healthcare.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jennifer Chisenhall
Friend
September 9, 2020
You will always be our “. adopted” grandmother. Thank you for so many memories that I will forever cherish from going for breakfast and yard sales, to just hanging out at Mom’s with us and Carria
Chasidy &#8220;Chatty&#8221;, Carria, and Nate Lay
Family
