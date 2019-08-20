|
|
Barbara Smedley Foskey Richardson
Clarksville - Barbara Smedley Foskey Richardson departed from this life in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on October 14, 1964, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of Carl and Margaret Smedley, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Susan Patricia Smedley, and her husband, Thomas J. Foskey. She is survived by her three beloved daughters, Danielle Hatch (Kristan), Gracie Richardson, and Joann Richardson, all of Clarksville, TN. She is also survived by her sister, MaryAnn Dillon (Mike), her nephew, Joseph Dillon (Laura), and her grandchildren, Lauren and William Hatch, all of Clarksville, TN.
A graduate of Northwest High School in Clarksville, TN, Barbara also earned a Bachelor's Degree and a Master of Arts in Education Degree from Austin Peay State University. As a devoted teacher, she fervently spent 27 years of her life caring for children in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, with certification for grades K-12. During her remarkable tenure, she touched the lives of many students at Montgomery Central Elementary School, Kenwood High School, and Clarksville High School, teaching mainly World Geography and Advanced Placement European History. Throughout her career, she mentored a myriad of students who truly clamored to be in her presence. On any given school day, students surrounded her inside her classroom both before and after school so that they could experience the special touch she provided for them through her "famous snack drawer" and the heart-felt advice she lovingly gave them.
Barbara's greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Together they particularly enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and sharing in her delicious culinary treats. Barbara genuinely embraced her teaching and saw it as a mission, rather than simply a job. She thoroughly delighted in spending time with her students, and former students frequently spent time returning to her "magical" classroom to visit her. In addition, she closely followed the activities in which her students were involved from plays to concerts, pageants and sporting events. Always willing to lend a helping hand to others, Barbara was highly respected and greatly admired by her colleagues and administrators.
The family would like to extend genuine appreciation to Barbara's many friends and family members for their prayers, visits, and support. The family also wishes to thank their extraordinary neighbors, Elske (Susie) and Pam Frazier for their special attention, help, and kindness in allowing them with the frequent use of their swimming pool. In addition, the family offers a special thanks to the generous Clarksville High School Wildcat Family, led by Principal Bryan Feldman, who have gone above and beyond with their gracious acts of kindness throughout Barbara's entire illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of school supplies, including book bags to be used for students who are in need.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. The service will follow at the chapel at 12:00 p.m. with Derek Crass officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019