Basil Clyde Beckelheimer
Clarksville - Basil Clyde Beckelheimer, 93, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Basil was born on September 21, 1926, in Pemberton, WV to the late William Jack Beckelheimer and Lillian Pettry Beckelheimer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joe Ann Beckelheimer.
Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with Rev. Tom Hughes officiating.
Basil was a Retired U.S. Army Veteran with the 11th Airborne Division, having served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was a member of Trenton Baptist Church.
Basil is survived by his son, Basil Beckelheimer; daughter, Pamela (John) Tyndall; brother, Paul Beckelheimer; and three sisters, Juanita Jackson, Polly Mintze, and Joe Ann Swingle.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019