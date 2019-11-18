Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Hopkinsville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil Beckelheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil Clyde Beckelheimer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basil Clyde Beckelheimer Obituary
Basil Clyde Beckelheimer

Clarksville - Basil Clyde Beckelheimer, 93, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Basil was born on September 21, 1926, in Pemberton, WV to the late William Jack Beckelheimer and Lillian Pettry Beckelheimer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joe Ann Beckelheimer.

Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with Rev. Tom Hughes officiating.

Basil was a Retired U.S. Army Veteran with the 11th Airborne Division, having served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was a member of Trenton Baptist Church.

Basil is survived by his son, Basil Beckelheimer; daughter, Pamela (John) Tyndall; brother, Paul Beckelheimer; and three sisters, Juanita Jackson, Polly Mintze, and Joe Ann Swingle.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -