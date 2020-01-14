|
|
Becky Daniel Murphy
Clarksville - Becky Daniel Murphy, age 68, passed from this earth, Monday, January 13, 2020, in Clarksville, TN, surrounded by her husband and loving family.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Frank Murphy; her six children, Davis (Stephanie) Page, Terry (Kellea) Page, Travis (Stacy) Page, Kiley (Lisa) Murphy, Dustin (Shannon) Murphy, Emily Murphy (Andy) Stanley; 11 grandchildren, Luke Page, Brady and Blake Page, Sydney and Davis Griffy, Jordan and Hunter Murphy, Hudson and Holland Murphy, Lucy and Piper Stanley; and her brother, Ted Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myra Travis Daniel and Tom Daniel.
Becky was born October 21, 1951, in Dickson County, TN and grew up in Cumberland Furnace. A true beauty in every sense, Becky was a light and blessing to all who crossed her path. A talented artist, Becky radiated elegance, strength, and grace. The loves of her life were her husband, children, and grandchildren. And also Elvis. This dedication led to an Elvis collection that could put Graceland to shame. She created a home that was welcoming, warm, and full of chocolate cake, cinnamon biscuits, and coffee. A free and fun-loving spirit, she loved trips to Vegas and spending time with family and friends. She leaves a legacy of strength, love, laughter, and grace that will be greatly missed and forever treasured by all that had the privilege to be loved by her.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 17, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, from 4:30 to 8:00 PM, and Friday, January 17, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020