Benford Bruce Behre, Sr.
Clarksville - Benford Bruce Behre, Sr, 93, of Clarksville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020 at his son's Andersonville, TN residence. He was born June 21, 1926 in Spencer, NC; a son of Ludwig and Margaret Hickman Behre, raised by his mother and step-father Leo Granger.
Bruce was a U.S Navy World War II Veteran. After serving his country he went on to Diesel Mechanic School in Memphis, TN and upon graduation returned to Panama, where he resided for 14 years, working as a civilian on the General's boat. While on vacation in the US, he met the love of his life, and proposed by mail from Panama. After 2 years of marriage, Bruce and Susie moved back to the United States where he later became a Boilermaker and retired out of Chattanooga Local 454.
A Southern Baptist, he served as an ordained deacon, RA director, Sunday School teacher, trustee and choir member. He attended New Providence Baptist Church and later attended Northside Baptist Church.
Bruce was a loving son, husband, brother, grandfather and uncle. In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Susie Lowe Behre; brothers Phil Granger, Charles Granger and Tom Behre, a grand-daughter Mandy Angelee Hamrick and grand-son Taylor Wayne Behre.
Bruce is also survived by two of his five brothers, Paul Granger (Ann) of Harrison, TN and Richard Granger (Nancy) of Greensboro, NC, his four children, Bruce Behre, II (Margie) of Andersonville, TN, Margaret Hamrick (Mark) of Monongah, WV, Peggy Smith (Mark) of Nashville, TN, Shayne Behre (Teresa) of Clarksville. Surviving grandchildren are Bruce Behre, III of Rossville, GA, Mark Hamrick, II (Christy) of Monongah, WV, Matthew Hamrick (Heather) of Adrian, WV, Casey Bledsoe (Lori) of Nashville, TN, Constance Conley (Chris) of Beckley, WV, Brandie Jakob (Antony) of San Antonio, TX, Tyler Behre of Clarksville, TN, Nathan Behre of Clarksville, TN, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McReynolds, Nave and Larson Funeral Home. As a result of Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice may be made during the Celebration of Life.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020